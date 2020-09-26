Palat had an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Palat fed Brayden Point at 19:27 of the first period for the Lightning's first goal of the game. In the Stanley Cup Final, Palat has four points in as many games. The winger has racked up 10 goals, seven helpers, 75 shots and 70 hits through 23 contests overall.