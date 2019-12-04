Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Collects ninth goal of 2019-20
Palat scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win versus Nashville.
Palat scored less than seven minutes into the second period to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead. Palat has been a little on the streaky side all season long, but does have 16 points in 25 games, which puts him on a pace to top last year's 34 points. Additionally, he's already topped the eight goals he scored all of last season.
