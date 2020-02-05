Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Collects pair of assists

Palat picked up two assists and was plus-2 with one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

Palat assisted on Tyler Johnson's go-ahead goal late in the first period and set up Alex Killorn's empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. Palat is now riding a four-game point streak and has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last seven games. With 14 goals and 21 assists on the season, he has already surpassed the 34 points he put up in 2018-19. Palat is one of several Tampa Bay forwards riding a heater and fantasy owners should be trying to get in on the action wherever they can.