Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Collects pair of assists
Palat picked up two assists and was plus-2 with one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Vegas.
Palat assisted on Tyler Johnson's go-ahead goal late in the first period and set up Alex Killorn's empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. Palat is now riding a four-game point streak and has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last seven games. With 14 goals and 21 assists on the season, he has already surpassed the 34 points he put up in 2018-19. Palat is one of several Tampa Bay forwards riding a heater and fantasy owners should be trying to get in on the action wherever they can.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.