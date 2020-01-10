Play

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Considered day-to-day

Palat (undisclosed) has been labeled day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt versus the Flyers, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

While Palat could be in line to miss Saturday's tilt, he hasn't officially been ruled out for either of the two games on the upcoming weekend road trip. He's at least avoided a long-term issue, which bodes well for his fantasy owners.

