Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Continues to miss time

Palat (lower body) will not play Friday evening against the Blackhawks, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Palat will miss a 14th consecutive game. The Czech skater is a perennial special teams contributor, but the Bolts still rank in the top half of the league on both the power play (fifth, 28.8 percent) and penalty kill (14th, 80.5) despite his extended absence.