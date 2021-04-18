Palat garnered an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Palat's been with the Lightning for nine seasons. In fact, the Bolts are the only NHL team he's ever known, and he's shown a great deal of maturation on the ice. The Czech skater is taking on additional responsibility with both Nikita Kucherov (hip) and Steven Stamkos (lower body) on the shelf, with his running total including 12 goals and 24 assists through 44 games. He's added four game-winning tallies with a career-best 17 power-play points to boot.