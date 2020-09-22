Palat scored a power-play goal on four shots and doled out six hits in Monday's 3-2 win over Dallas in Game 2. He also had four PIM.

Palat buried a shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead with 5:38 remaining in the second period. The goal came just after teammate Brayden Point had opened the scoring with the man advantage. It was the ninth tally of the playoffs for Palat, who tied for the team lead in hits Monday.