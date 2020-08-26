Palat score the game-winning goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Boston. He also registered three hits and two PIM.

Palat picked a heck of a time to score his first goal of the playoffs, driving to the front of the net to stuff home a loose puck less than five minutes into extra time. Palat, a 17-goal scorer this season, had not found the net since the regular-season finale and was limited to a mere three assists in his first nine postseason tilts. Tuesday also marked the first time in the last four games that Palat was able to generate more than two shots on goal.