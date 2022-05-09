Palat scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

The Maple Leafs attempted to push back in the third period, but Palat's goal added an extra layer of insurance to the Lightning's lead. He's thrived with three points in the last two contests on home ice after he was held off the scoresheet in Toronto. The 31-year-old winger has added six shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating in four playoff outings.