Palat recorded two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6.

Palat helped out on both of Steven Stamkos' goals in the series-clinching contest. In his last 10 games, Palat has been excellent with five goals, six assists, 25 shots on net and 22 hits. He's saved some of his best hockey of the year for the playoffs as he continues to log first-line minutes.