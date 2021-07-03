Palat registered two assists, eight hits and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

Palat set up tallies by Jan Rutta and Nikita Kucherov in the contest. In his last 10 games, Palat has racked up eight points and a plus-7 rating. The Czech winger is up to five goals, eight helpers, 39 shots, 55 hits and a plus-8 rating through 21 playoff outings overall.