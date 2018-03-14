Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Ditches non-contact jersey
Palat (lower body) was sporting a regular jersey at Wednesday's practice session, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Palat told reporters he was feeling good after practice, but didn't expect to be ready in time for Saturday's matchup with Boston. When the winger returns to action remains to be seen, although being cleared for contact is a step in the right direction. The Czech will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can get back into the lineup.
