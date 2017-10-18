Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Ends drought with power-play tally
Palat scored a power-play goal while launching a team-high five shots in 21:05 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to New Jersey.
Palat entered this contest on a four-game point drought, but put those struggles in the rear-view mirror by beating Devils goalie Cory Schneider with the extra man 12:21 into the first period. He also set a season high in shots on goal while skating over 21 minutes for the second time this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Tickles twine twice in win•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Signs five-year deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Opts for arbitration•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Rolls up another multi-point outing•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: On fire with 17 points in last 13 games•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Pushes point streak to six•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...