Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Ends drought with power-play tally

Palat scored a power-play goal while launching a team-high five shots in 21:05 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to New Jersey.

Palat entered this contest on a four-game point drought, but put those struggles in the rear-view mirror by beating Devils goalie Cory Schneider with the extra man 12:21 into the first period. He also set a season high in shots on goal while skating over 21 minutes for the second time this season.