Palat scored a goal on a team-leading five shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders in Game 2. He also added three hits.

Palat took a centering feed from Nikita Kucherov and went off the post and in to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead with 6:45 left in the second period. It was the first goal in nine games for Palat, who last lit the lamp during the opening round against Florida.