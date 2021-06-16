Palat scored a goal on a team-leading five shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders in Game 2. He also added three hits.
Palat took a centering feed from Nikita Kucherov and went off the post and in to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead with 6:45 left in the second period. It was the first goal in nine games for Palat, who last lit the lamp during the opening round against Florida.
