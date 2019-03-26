Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Exits Monday's contest

Palat (upper body) will not return to Monday's game against the Bruins.

Palat left Monday's game after just two minutes of ice time in the first period. The 27-year-old is a key member of Tampa Bay's top-six as well as its first power-play unit. Any extended absence would be a big loss for the best team in hockey.

More News
Our Latest Stories