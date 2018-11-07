Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Facing extended absence
Palat (lower body) is still a few weeks away from returning, as coach Jon Cooper told reporters, "He wasn't progressing the way we liked so we shut him down here for a little bit," Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Palat will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve in the coming days in order to provide the Lightning with some roster flexibility. The winger has already missed six games due to his lower-body issued and seems poised to miss several more. J.T. Miller figures to continue deputizing in Palat's stead on the first line.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Unavailable for Tuesday's home game•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will miss next two games•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out again Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Unavailable against Devils•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will miss next two games•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: To miss Saturday's game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...