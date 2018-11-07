Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Facing extended absence

Palat (lower body) is still a few weeks away from returning, as coach Jon Cooper told reporters, "He wasn't progressing the way we liked so we shut him down here for a little bit," Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Palat will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve in the coming days in order to provide the Lightning with some roster flexibility. The winger has already missed six games due to his lower-body issued and seems poised to miss several more. J.T. Miller figures to continue deputizing in Palat's stead on the first line.