Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Fills empty cage

Palat scored an empty-net goal, dished two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Palat ended the Lightning's six-game road trip with two goals and five helpers in that span. He's up to 11 tallies, 33 points, 101 shots on goal, 106 hits and a plus-22 rating through 51 contests. After back-to-back disappointing years, Palat seems poised to return to the 50-point mark for the first time since 2016-17.