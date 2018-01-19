Lightning's Ondrej Palat: First goal in 22 games
Palat scored the Lightning's only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday night.
The goal snapped a 21-game goal drought for the winger, although he did pick up 15 assists in that span. Palat's season seems quiet from an offensive perspective, but he's still on a mid-50s point pace. He's a stealth contributor on fantasy rosters.
