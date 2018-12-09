Lightning's Ondrej Palat: First goals of season

Palat scored twice Saturday in a 7-1 win over Colorado.

These were his first two goals of the season. Palat has played 15 games, so this was a long time coming. His fantasy value is tied to his health and that's often a tough challenge. Palat can't stay on the ice most seasons and has missed time every season for the last five. Roll the dice on him, but be prepared to either bench him or send him to the wire.