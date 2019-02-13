Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Game-time call

Head coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday that Palat (upper body) could suit up in Thursday's game against the visiting Stars, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cooper would go on to say Palat will skate in practice Thursday before making the official call per Burns. The 27-year-old has been solid, racking up 21 points in 39 games this campaign. If Palat suits up, he'll most likely assume his normal second-line role and power-play time, causing a decrease in minutes for Anthony Cirelli.