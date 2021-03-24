Palat recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Palat had the secondary helper on Steven Stamkos' second-period tally. The 29-year-old Palat has hit a bit of a rut with a seven-game goal drought, but he's chipped in five helpers in that span. The veteran winger is up to 29 points (11 goals, 18 helpers), 70 shots, 51 hits and a plus-5 rating in 32 contests this season.