Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Garners two assists

Palat notched a pair of helpers versus the Jets on Sunday.

Since returning from a 16-game stint on the sidelines, Palat has tallied seven points in his last nine outings, including two on the power play. The Czech winger should still challenge for the 40-point mark despite his lengthy absence -- especially if he continues to slot in alongside Steven Stamkos on the Lightning's top line.

More News
Our Latest Stories