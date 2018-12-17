Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Garners two assists
Palat notched a pair of helpers versus the Jets on Sunday.
Since returning from a 16-game stint on the sidelines, Palat has tallied seven points in his last nine outings, including two on the power play. The Czech winger should still challenge for the 40-point mark despite his lengthy absence -- especially if he continues to slot in alongside Steven Stamkos on the Lightning's top line.
