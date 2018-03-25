Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Gets goal but still not his offensive self

Palat scored his ninth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey.

Palat still has a few more games to hit double digits in goals, but he's a long way from the 18 he's averaged over the previous four seasons. Palat has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last eight games, so perhaps he's waking up from his offensive slumber.

