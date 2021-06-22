Palat struck for a goal on three shots and added four hits in an 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5 on Monday.
Palat converted a nifty re-direction from the right faceoff circle to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 5-0 late in the second period. It was the fourth goal of the postseason for Palat, who has hit the scoresheet in three of his last four games.
