Palat struck for a goal on three shots and added four hits in an 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5 on Monday.

Palat converted a nifty re-direction from the right faceoff circle to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 5-0 late in the second period. It was the fourth goal of the postseason for Palat, who has hit the scoresheet in three of his last four games.