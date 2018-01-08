Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Goals remain elusive
Palat notched two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
Palat has 13 assists in his last 19 games, but not a single goal. He's been stuck at seven since Nov. 25. Palat still has an outside shot at 50 points this season, but his production has been far quieter than his owners would like. Perhaps his current run (six assists in his last seven games) foreshadows a better fantasy future.
