Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Heads back home for testing

Palat (undisclosed) left the team's current road trip for further testing, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Lightning won't have another home game until Feb. 8, though it remains unclear if Palat will later rejoin the team on this current road trip. After more testing is complete, another update should be available.

