Palat scored a goal on four shots, dished three assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

The Lightning's offense was lacking beyond the top line and the power play. Palat led the way with four points, and one of his assists came with the man advantage. The Czech winger is rolling in March with three goals and seven assists in his last six outings. For the year, Palat has 11 tallies, 14 helpers, 56 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-4 rating in 25 games.