Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Leaves after blocking shot
Palat exited Friday's game against the Golden Knights and didn't return, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Palat blocked a shot in the third period and coach Jon Cooper had no update on his condition after the game. Expect news to surface ahead of Saturday's matchup versus the Coyotes.
