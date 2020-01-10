Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Leaves game late
Palat (undisclosed) left Thursday's game in the third period and didn't return.
Palat was on the wrong end of a knee-to-knee hit from Arizona's Taylor Hall, and couldn't continue after leaving with 4:45 to go in the third period. Coach Jon Cooper said following the game that he doesn't believe the injury is serious, but failed to provide a further update. Expect Palat's status to be updated prior to Saturday's game against the Flyers.
