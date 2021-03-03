Palat scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Palat's first-period tally gave the Lightning a thin lead, but a third straight shutout from Andrei Vasilevskiy made it stand. The goal was Palat's ninth of the year and his fourth game-winner. He has 16 points, 37 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-2 rating through 20 appearances.