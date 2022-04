Palat scored a goal and logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 8-1 thrashing of Toronto.

Palat joined the offensive explosion on Thursday, recording two helpers on the powerplay and deflecting a Mikhail Sergachev feed past Erik Kallgren for a goal. The 31-year-old veteran now has a modest three-game point streak. In 72 games this season, Palat has 44 points -- 17 goals and 27 assists.