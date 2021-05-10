Palat is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play Monday against Florida, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Palat played all 55 games this season up until Monday's contest, scoring 46 points and racking up 82 hits in the process. The 30-year-old will likely be ready to return once the postseason begins.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Seven-game, 10-point streak•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three-point outburst in win•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: First goal in 14 games•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Continues to shine•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Two points in Thursday's loss•