Palat registered a goal and an assist with three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Stars in Game 3. He also had four hits and two PIM.

Palat gave the Lightning a 5-1 lead with 65 seconds left in the second period, knocking home a loose puck in front for his 10th goal of the playoffs. He had also drawn the secondary assist on Victor Hedman's power-play goal earlier in the period. The 29-year-old has struck for three points over the last two games and boasts 16 playoff points overall.