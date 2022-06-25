Palat scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Palat tallied at 13:38 of the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The veteran winger is up to 11 tallies, 20 points, 47 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-9 rating through 22 playoff contests. He continues to clutch up in big moments, and he's provided three goals and a helper through five games in the Stanley Cup Finals.