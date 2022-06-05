Palat scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Palat buried a feed from Nikita Kucherov to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead with just 42 seconds remaining in regulation. Palat has a pair of goals in the series and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in the 14 postseason contests.
