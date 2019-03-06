Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Notches assist

Palat dished out an assist in Tuesday's win over the Jets.

Palat got the Lightning rolling with an assist to Yanni Gourde just 1:34 into regulation. However, he's facing some offensive troubles of his own, as Palat now has 18 straight games without a goal. He's on a line with Gourde and Steven Stamkos, so that's bound to change at some point.

