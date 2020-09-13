Palat scored a goal on a team-leading five shots and added an assist Sunday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders. He also contributed four hits and two PIM.

Palat scored the go-ahead goal at 11:54 of the second period, finishing off a pretty tic-tac-toe passing play with linemates Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. He also assisted on a Point goal early in the third period. Palat has recorded at least one point in eight of his last nine games, rolling up eight goals and three assists during that stretch.