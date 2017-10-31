Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Notches two points in 8-5 win

Palat recorded a goal and an assist during Monday's 8-5 win over Florida.

The versatile winger also recorded a multi-point showing in the opening game of the season and is now up to a respectable four goals and five assists through 13 games. He's been bouncing around the middle-six lines for most of the season, but seems to have carved out an encouraging role alongside Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde. Palat projects to remain a steady offensive contributor who should also contribute plenty of hits and an excellent plus-minus rating.