Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Off to slow start
Palat has one goal in his first three games.
After firing six shots in game one -- and scoring -- Palat has just a single shot in his last two games. He's pressuring the puck just fine and that's creating good chances for others, but he needs to do more. For the Bolts and his owners. It's still early, though, so don't panic yet. Palat plays an important top-six role for arguably the best team in the league. His production will come.
