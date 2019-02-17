Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Offensive touch has returned

Palat's two assists Saturday in a 3-0 win over Montreal extended his current point streak to three games and five points, all assists.

It had taken him five games to shake off the rust from his last injury, but Palat is now showing off the talent that made him one of the darlings of the Triplet Line from 2014-15. He can help you in your stretch run.

More News
Our Latest Stories