Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Offers assist in loss

Palat posted an assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Czech winger is up to 38 points, 112 shots and 124 hits through 60 games this season. Palat could challenge for the 50-point mark by the end of the campaign -- if he gets there, it would be for the fourth time in his eight-year career.

