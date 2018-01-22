Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out 6-8 weeks

Palat will miss 6-8 weeks with a lower-body injury.

This is a big blow for the Lightning. While the team has plenty of offensive depth, Palat still had his role. The 26-year-old was averaging 17:25 per game, including 2:15 on the power play. He had 30 points in 46 games, and had five in his final five contests before this injury. Veteran winger Chris Kunitz and rookie Yanni Gourde will both likely see bigger roles in Palat's wake.