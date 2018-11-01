Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out again Thursday

Palat (lower body) will skip Thursday's game against the Predators.

Sandwiched between a pair of two pointless games, Palat went on a stretch of five straight games with an assist to give him his five total over nine games. He's reportedly made some progress in his recovery but hasn't returned to skating yet, suggesting his return could still be a little ways off. Look for news of his return to practice to precede a potential return to the lineup.