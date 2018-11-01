Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out again Thursday
Palat (lower body) will skip Thursday's game against the Predators.
Sandwiched between a pair of two pointless games, Palat went on a stretch of five straight games with an assist to give him his five total over nine games. He's reportedly made some progress in his recovery but hasn't returned to skating yet, suggesting his return could still be a little ways off. Look for news of his return to practice to precede a potential return to the lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Unavailable against Devils•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will miss next two games•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: To miss Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Leaves after blocking shot•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Skating on top line Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.