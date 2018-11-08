Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out four weeks
Palat will miss four more weeks with his lower-body injury.
One of Tampa Bay's key special teams contributors, Palat remains on the active roster rather than injured reserve, but it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if the Bolts process an IR transaction on his behalf in the near future.
