Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out through All-Star break
Palat (undisclosed) will be unavailable until after the NHL All-Star Game, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Palat was already back in Tampa Bay to undergo additional testing, but coach Jon Cooper confirmed that the winger will not rejoin the team on its current road trip, which rules him out the next three games. If the winger can get healthy during the break, there is a chance he is ready to go when the club faces off with Winnipeg on Jan. 30. Michael Bournival will get a look in a bottom-six role during Palat's absence.
