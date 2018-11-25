Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Participates in Sunday's skate

Palat (lower body) practiced with the Lightning on Sunday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Palat appears to be inching closer to a return, although he didn't work on either power play. The 27-year-old forward will miss his 15th straight game Sunday versus the Ducks, but the Lightning's offense has produced without Palat, averaging 3.9 goals per game in his absence. Palat's return will certainly add depth and a physical tough to the top-nine.