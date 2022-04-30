Palat collected three assists in a 6-4 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Palat has five points in his last five games and 10 in his last eight. But his 49-point season pales in comparison to this 46 points in 55 games last season. Palat will look to build on the momentum of his current run as he and the Bolts take on the Maple Leafs in the postseason. But be sure to file way his relatively disappointing production and don't overestimate his at draft for the 2022-23 season.