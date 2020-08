Palat struck for a power-play goal and assisted on another in a 7-1 win over Boston on Wednesday. He also had three shots on goal.

Palat opened the scoring with a howitzer of a one-timer from the right faceoff circle at 12:46 of the first period. He later assisted on the first of two Alex Killorn goals in the middle frame. Palat has reached the scoresheet in each of the first three games of the second-round series, totalling two goals and two assists with eight shots.