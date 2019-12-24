Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Points in three straight
Palat dished out two assists and was plus-3 with two shots in Monday's 6-1 win over Florida.
Both of Palat's helpers came in the final three minutes of the first period as the Lightning took a 3-0 lead into intermission. Palat went through a lengthy cold spell in which he had just one point in 11 games, but he's followed that up with a three-game point streak (one goal, four assists). The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 11 assists through 35 games.
