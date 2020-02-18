Play

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Posts helper Monday

Palat recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

The helper snapped a five-game point drought for the winger. Palat is up to 37 points, 111 shots, 120 hits and a plus-26 rating in 59 games. He'll likely continue to operate in a middle-six role.

